BREAKING: Body found at location of interest in connection to Cari Allen search

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced a lead into the disappearance of Cari Allen on Wednesday. Allen,43, has been missing since Nov. 19.

On Nov. 22, Topeka Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Topeka. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant for Aldrick Scott, who was wanted in connection with the disappearance, on Nov. 26.

On Dec. 6, Scott was taken into custody in Belize. He was later extradited to Nebraska on Dec. 15 and appeared in Douglas County Court on Dec. 16 with a bond set at 10% of $10 million where he also heard the charges against him.

Here's what we know from law enforcement:

The DCSO identified a location of interest outside of Topeka, Kansas. The DCSO contacted law enforcement in the area and requested their assistance.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office and the Topeka Police Department went to the area and discovered a dead human body.

A positive identification of the body has not been made at this time.

