Fire in progress at historic Malvern, Iowa building; award-winning grocery store endangered

Kent Hertz/Hz Productions
Fire in downtown Malvern, Iowa.
Posted at 7:44 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 21:01:08-05

MALVERN, Iowa (KMTV) — On Monday night, black smoke was pouring from a historic, Main Street building in Malvern, Iowa. The town of slightly more than 1,000 people is located in Omaha metro area, in eastern Mills County.

Fire crews can be seen fighting the blaze that appears to be coming from Mulholland Grocery. There is a Kohll's Pharmacy located on the same block along with several other businesses.

According to Malvern native and media producer, Kent Hertz, the town has also lost power. This is a developing story.

Main Street fire in Malvern, Iowa.

