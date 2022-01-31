Gene Leahy Mall re-opening date delayed due to COVID-19, supply chain issues

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a spokesperson with Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA), the completion date for Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront has been delayed one month.

The grand re-opening is now scheduled for Friday, July 1, 2022.

MECA says the reason for the delay is due to complications associated with supply chain issues and other scheduling issues related to COVID-19.

