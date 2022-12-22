Identification of body tied to Cari Allen disappearance expected by Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County Sheriff Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson expects identification of the body found in connection to the disappearance of an Omaha woman by the end of the week, he told 3 News Now on Thursday.

The body was found Wednesday on rural private property near an overpass south of Topeka, Kansas. Topeka Police and the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office investigators were seen at the location by local TV crews.

Hudson said it was their investigation, not a tip, that led law enforcement to the location.

Cari Allen, 43, has been missing since late on Nov. 19. Bullet holes were found in her home, Douglas County prosecutors said in court last week when suspect Aldrick Scott made his first appearance.

The autopsy is being carried out by authorities in Kansas. Family of the deceased would be notified before the public, Hudson said.

Hudson said he wouldn't say law enforcement suspects the body to be Allen's "until we have a positive I.D."

"Until we have a positive I.D., we're not going to say who that body may or may not be," Hudson said.

The cause of death will likely also be available by the end of the week from the autopsy, Hudson said, unless toxicology work to detect poisons is required.

Topeka is the home of Scott, who is being held in Douglas County on charges of kidnapping Allen and accessory to a felony.

Scott was arrested in Belize and returned to the U.S. last week. He did not fight extradition.

The prosecution alleged during Scott's initial court appearance last week that he lied to investigators by claiming he was in Topeka the weekend of Allen's disappearance and that the two were still dating.

On the night of Allen's disappearance, the prosecution said he was at The Good Life Bar near 180th and Pacific Streets, where Allen was that night, and at Allen's home, per cell tower data and surveillance video. They said Allen and Scott broke up two weeks prior. They said a handgun, crowbar, and sledgehammer were found in Scott's car.

Scott's bond is set at $10 million.

If you have information that might help investigators in locating Allen, call the Douglas County Sheriff's tip line. That number is (402) 444-6000.

