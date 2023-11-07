Pumpkin Compost: How pumpkin drop-off at Dundee Bank gives your pumpkins new life

How to give your leftover pumpkins and gourds new life

Dundee Bank collecting in South parking lot 5015 Underwood Ave

Until November 12

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With Halloween now in the past and Thanksgiving right around the corner, do you have some pumpkins in your home that you might want to get rid of?

Until November 12, you can drop off those pumpkins and gourds in the big green dumpster just behind the bank.

But there are a few things to keep in mind before you toss them in the dumpster.



No glitter or paint on the pumpkins

No metal

No plastic trash bags

Remove any candles or non-pumpkin parts

So, what happens to the pumpkins after you drop them off?

Hillside Solutions is going to drop pick them off and drop them off at Soil Dynamics Compost Farm, where they will turn into nutrient rich soil to use in yards and gardens right here in the Omaha community.