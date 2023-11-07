Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCentral Omaha

Actions

Pumpkin Compost: How pumpkin drop-off at Dundee Bank gives your pumpkins new life

Pumpkin drop-off at Dundee Bank will turn leftover pumpkins and gourds into nutrient rich soil to use right back in the Omaha community.
Posted at 9:40 AM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 10:40:23-05
  • How to give your leftover pumpkins and gourds new life
  • Dundee Bank collecting in South parking lot 5015 Underwood Ave
  • Until November 12

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
With Halloween now in the past and Thanksgiving right around the corner, do you have some pumpkins in your home that you might want to get rid of?

Until November 12, you can drop off those pumpkins and gourds in the big green dumpster just behind the bank.

But there are a few things to keep in mind before you toss them in the dumpster.

  • No glitter or paint on the pumpkins
  • No metal
  • No plastic trash bags
  • Remove any candles or non-pumpkin parts

So, what happens to the pumpkins after you drop them off?
Hillside Solutions is going to drop pick them off and drop them off at Soil Dynamics Compost Farm, where they will turn into nutrient rich soil to use in yards and gardens right here in the Omaha community.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018