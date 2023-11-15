Vision Zero Action Plan presented at Omaha City Council: How the 7 members voted

Omaha City Council votes on complete Vision Zero Action plan

Mayor Jean Stothert presents plan with team behind the project

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a comprehensive plan following these seven guiding principles.



All Modes of Transportation Equity Data Driven Solutions Public Input Education Commitment & Accountability Urgency

Mayor Jean Stothert kicked off the presentation of the official plan at city council Tuesday afternoon.

The plan includes 117 projects that have been identified at different priority levels based on greatest need.

It includes projects across all of Omaha, with every council district represented.

The plan uses a 'safe systems approach'.

"Vision zero equity means everyone can travel on our streets safely, and every person in Omaha is able to arrive home safely to their families," Stothert said.

The plan follows three priorities: safe speeds, safe users and safe streets.

Several people came forward in the meeting showing support of the action plan.

According to Jay Aber with WSP, the engineering consultant group involved in the study, based on the crash cost to society, the projects could generate nearly $2 billion in economic benefit to the Omaha economy.

The resolution to approve Omaha’s Vision Zero Action plan passed 7 to 0.