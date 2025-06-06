17-acre Gretna campground expansion almost complete

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — Brian and Sheri Haberberger started camping a couple years ago as an alternative way to see the country.

"It's a stress relief to be able to get outside and see nature and also see cities we normally wouldn't have as a destination," said Brian.

They're some of the first people to stay at the new 17-acre expansion. The West Omaha KOA is just off of the interstate past the Gretna exit. It serves the Gretna, Omaha, and Lincoln region.

The expansion includes 83 parking and hookup sites for RVs, a pond, community fire pit, and individual private play areas for pets.

The Haberberger's said their two dogs almost always come with them while traveling.

"It's nice. It's a nice big area for them to get outside and smell the smells, run around and see what's going on in the campground," said Brian.

Construction on the expansion started last year. Part of it is already open for RVs.

General Manager Jesse McCrossin said the expansion was needed because the campground is seeing a lot more people.

"Nebraska is constantly growing, we have a lot of traveling nurses, construction workers that really don't want to sign a one year lease with an apartment complex or even a house," said McCrossin.

The rest of the expansion is estimated to be completed in the next 10 days. McCrossin said the campground is ready for change.

"It's exciting for me, the staff, the locals. A lot of times I just go to the store and people bump into me and say 'The expansion looks beautiful,'" said McCrossin.

