Body of Wyatt Bernal, 19, recovered from Wehrspann Lake Saturday morning

PAPILLION, Neb (KMTV) — The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office released more information about missing Omaha man, Wyatt Bernal. Wyatt was missing for two days following a canoeing incident. His body was found on Saturday morning.

His mother told KMTV that friends and family will be wearing purple in Bernal's honor as that was his favorite color.

The news release is below:

On July 2, 2026, at approximately 8:08 p.m., the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, Gretna Fire & Rescue, and Omaha Fire Department responded to a rescue call at the Chalco Hills Recreation Area located at 8901 South 154th Street in Omaha, Nebraska.

Wyatt Bernal, 19 years old of Omaha, and another male were in a canoe on the lake when it capsized, throwing both individuals into the water. The second male was able to swim to shore, but Wyatt was unable to reach safety. Numerous agencies responded to search the lake and shoreline. Boats and drones were deployed in the search, which continued until midnight, but Wyatt was not located.

On July 3, 2026, multiple agencies returned to the lake equipped with sonar and drone technology. Search operations ran from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at which point efforts were suspended due to incoming weather. Wyatt was not located during that day’s search.

On July 4, 2026, search operations resumed. At approximately 10:25 a.m., Wyatt’s body was recovered from the lake.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Wyatt Bernal, as well as all who have been impacted by this tragic event.

The incident remains under active investigation by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office. No further information will be released at this time.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank its partnering agencies for their assistance, including the Papillion Police Department, La Vista Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office,

Gretna Fire & Rescue, Omaha Fire Department, Waterloo Fire & Rescue, Bennington Fire & Rescue, and Nebraska Game and Parks.

