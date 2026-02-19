Federal crackdown targets animal abuse, local rescue offers tips

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

The federal government is cracking down on animal abuse, and local rescue volunteers say Nebraskans can play a crucial role in supporting ethical breeding practices.

At Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue in Gretna, volunteer Heather Reese has witnessed firsthand the ongoing effects of irresponsible breeding that surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reese, who has volunteered at the rescue since 2016, grew up surrounded by dogs.

"I grew up with bulldogs. Literally raised with bulldogs, we had six 6-month old puppies when I was born," Reese said.

The demand for specific breeds during COVID created a surplus that continues to affect breeders across the entire United States. Reese says some locations, especially in Iowa, hold hundreds of dogs.

"It's not responsible breeding its not ethical breeding theyre not doing it for the development and improvement of the breed. They're just doing it for the money," Reese said.

The Department of Agriculture and Department of Justice recently announced a crackdown on dog welfare violations. Reese explains that this funding helps law enforcement conduct surprise visits to check on breeding operations.

"So instead of announcing I'll be there on December 10 at 2:00, it's 'hey I'm outside I need to see your records, see the facilities,'" Reese said.

For families looking to add a furry friend, Reese offers advice on identifying reputable sources.

"Meet the families, get the contacts from people who have adopted from them before. Word of mouth is a big thing. Check with your rescues," Reese said.

Reese believes the next step for the federal government should be creating an official nationwide database to track animal welfare violators, making it easier to identify offenders in local areas.

Currently, Florida is the only state with an official database to track people and businesses with a history of animal abuse. Reese hopes that will change in the future.

