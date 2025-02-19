Gretna City Council approves 2040 Comprehensive Plan

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — More housing, safety improvements for neighbors biking or walking, just a few items from an ambitious plan called the Gretna 2040 Comprehensive Plan. It’s been in the works for several years.

Neighborhood reporter John Brown attended multiple meetings as the city asked residents for input. Neighbors he talked to said they wanted to see affordable housing, especially for young professionals, like apartments or single-family homes. That’s in the plan that just got final approval this week.

Another goal for Gretna is to expand and maintain parks and open spaces while also adding more lanes for biking and walking.

The Gretna 2040 Comprehensive Plan will continue to be updated, we're told, as the community continues to grow.

