Gretna City Council hears from developer and land owners trying to keep Good Life District afloat

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — Just last month, neighborhood reporter John Brown reported the former developer for the Good Life District in Gretna told the state that he believes his project is no longer viable. That is leaving the district in jeopardy.

Tuesday night, the Gretna City Council heard from another developer and land owners, hoping the district can be saved before the looming deadline.

With millions of dollars in potential tax revenue on the line for the city and for developers, Gretna is once again back at the drawing board.

Developer and land owner Drew Snyder is trying to save the city's Good Life District after the former developer couldn't agree with the city on the plans.

"We still remain very interested in getting something done," said Snyder. "We've invested millions of dollars and lots of time. We very much have the best interest in seeing this be successful."

Snyder presented his plans for the 2,000-acre district which include a 15,000 seat amphitheater, a sports complex, shopping center, and golf course.

Both the city and Snyder will submit its plan to the state by Feb.12th. That's when the state is expected to decide if the district is viable.

