Gretna Good Life District developer tells state that he believes his project is no longer viable

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — Rod Yates, the developer for the Good Life District in Gretna, notified the Department of Economic Development on Monday that his project is no longer viable. Yates and Gretna Mayor Mike Evans said that their visions didn’t align.

"I was just disappointed Rod wasn't able to accomplish something that he worked really hard for," said Evans.

Evans said the city is still in the market for a district and that there's a chance for other developers to get the project off the ground in Sarpy County.

"I think they're going to step up and really fill that void," he said.

The Good Life District in Gretna would sit on 2,000 acres just outside the boundaries of the existing Nebraska Crossing shopping complex along I-80. Evans said he will always see this area as an asset.

"I think this area down by the interstate can provide a fantastic tool for the whole state," said Evans.

State tax incentives directed to developers of a Good Life District are intended to entice the construction of hotels, sports arenas, and restaurants to bring in out-of-state visitors and create more jobs.

In a statement, Yates said in part:

"We will create new legislation that accomplishes the goals of the state leadership and the global users we are bringing into Nebraska's first mega project."

Evans said Yates disagreed with the terms set forth by the city council—terms he said were fair to the community.

"Our process was built to verify these projects," said Evans.

"We have a process that makes sure that these are actually true developments, that will stand on their own."

There are four other Good Life Districts in Nebraska. Lawmakers said there can only be five. In the metro, Bellevue has already begun work to build a massive water park and other attractions.

Despite all this, Evans says he still has aspirations that the Good Life District will be beneficial to the people and the city of Gretna.