Gretna man accused of chasing young girls released on bond as DCSO increases neighborhood patrols

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — A man accused of chasing two young girls and intending to commit sexual acts with them has been released on a $2,000 bond, authorities said.



The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to 196th and V Street on April 16 after reports that a man was chasing two young girls in a menacing manner.

Law enforcement is urging anyone with information to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office tip line at 402-444-6000 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-stop (7867).

The Gretna Public Schools district has also alerted parents about the incident, encouraging them to talk with their children about personal safety and stranger danger.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A 34-year-old man accused of attempting to assault two young girls has been released on bond and is back in the Arbor Gate neighborhood, a situation one neighbor told us shook her sense of safety.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to 196th and V Street on April 16 after reports that a man was chasing two young girls in a menacing manner. Authorities said once in custody, the suspect, Zachary Vinton, admitted he intended to commit sexual acts with them.

Investigators believe Vinton has been accused of similar behavior before. Vinton is now out on bond after paying $2,000.

Law enforcement is urging anyone with information to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office tip line at 402-444-6000 or Omaha Crime Stoppers t 402-444-stop (7867).

Sheriff Aaron Hanson said Vinton received a low-risk score before seeing a judge, something he strongly disagrees with.

"It was very disappointing for me to see him categorized as the lowest level risk offender through Douglas County Corrections pretrial release," Hanson said.

Vinton is currently under pre-trial supervision, and deputies are working with the Douglas County Department of Corrections to help monitor his release.

The Gretna Public Schools district has also alerted parents about the incident, encouraging them to talk with their children about personal safety and stranger danger.

"Don't interact with strangers. If you see a stranger coming into your, your personal space, get out of the area and tell an adult as soon as possible. Don't trust anyone that you don't know, either in person, on the street, in a park, or online in a, in a gaming personal message," Hanson said.

The sheriff’s office is increasing patrols in the Arbor Gate neighborhood. Anyone who sees suspicious activity or has concerns about Vinton can contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office or call 911.