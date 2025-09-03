Gretna neighbors oppose 153-acre development near elementary school citing traffic, density concerns

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — A proposed mixed-use development on the Southwest corner of 192nd and HWY 370 has some in Northridge Estates concerned about its proximity to their neighborhood and an elementary school.



Last Tuesday at the Gretna Planning Commission meeting, more than 20 neighbors opposed a mixed-use project including 62 acres of high-density housing.

The development sparked one neighbor to start a petition asking the city to reconsider the zoning. So far, 26 neighbors have signed it.

High density means less space for neighbors and added traffic where a neighborhood dead-end will be extended, connecting Northridge Estates to the new development.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Gretna is growing and here off 192nd and Highway 370, a future large-scale mixed-use development has some in the nearby Northridge Estates neighborhood concerned. Plans to make this a through road worry neighbors about added traffic and safety for their kids with a school just down the road.

Along Northridge Drive sits Squire John Thomas Elementary School, where we met Alex Batenhorst waiting for his 8-year-old to get out for the day. He moved to the area in about 2021.

Last Tuesday at the Gretna Planning Commission meeting, Batenhorst and more than 20 neighbors opposed a 153-acre mixed-use project including 62 acres of high-density housing. It's planned for right behind the school and the Northridge Estates neighborhood.

"I think we're just asking for responsible growth, and responsible growth is going to start with some buffer areas, not just high density directly on our property line right in our backyard," Batenhorst said.

The development sparked Batenhorst to start a petition asking the city to reconsider the zoning. So far, 26 neighbors have signed it.

"And a lot of the people in the area don't really have an issue with rezoning. It's the fact that they rezoned it to an R4, the highest density in Gretna," Chris Hobbs said.

High density means less space for neighbors and added traffic where this dead-end will be extended, connecting Northridge Estates to the new development.

"If you're sending that many cars through here when my kids are going to school here in 2 or 3 years, yeah, absolutely, I'm gonna be worried about them walking next to all that," Hobbs said.

Developer Alex Lerner with the Lerner Company said this project is in line with Gretna's comprehensive plan. They've worked with the city to complete traffic studies on 192nd and Highway 370, but not yet on Northridge Drive. However, a traffic impact analysis may be required on adjacent properties, streets and highways.

"I understand that development is going to happen whether we prevail or not as residents. The thing is is that you should create that development harmoniously where it doesn't negatively impact the current residential areas that are directly next to the proposed development," Lance Molina said.

Grading is anticipated to begin at the start of 2026 with construction to follow later that year.