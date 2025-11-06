Gretna's Forest City Recreation Area officially opens with lake, trails and flood protection

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Forest City Recreation Area features a 15-acre lake, walking trails and serves as flood mitigation for the Papillion Creek Watershed Project. Ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. near 204th and Schram.



The $12 million federally funded park was created to both keep homes safe from flooding and enhance neighbors' quality of life.

"This is just a great area to run and just away from everyone, all the cars, all the noise. I wish they had a lot more of these in the area, but this is great."

A new 80-acre recreation area in Gretna officially opens today, offering neighbors a peaceful escape from the metro's rapid development while serving a crucial flood mitigation purpose.

The Forest City Recreation Area, located near 204th and Schram, features a 15-acre no-wake lake, ADA accessible dock, kayak and canoe launches, picnic areas, fish stocking opportunities and a 1.7-mile loop trail.

"Actually, this has been the best part of the changes," said Joyce Clements, a Gretna neighbor.

Doug Cox, another local resident, has noticed wildlife returning to the area since construction began in 2023.

"Since this has been built, the animals are starting to come back in," Cox said. "Lived here in Gretna now for 4 years. With the growth it has, it still has the little town feel. That's why we moved here."

The lake serves dual purposes beyond recreation – it's designed to mitigate flooding.

"You know, the recreation area part is a benefit on top of keeping people safe," said Lori Laster, Papio-NRD project manager for Forest City. "There's some documented flood damages that have happened downstream of this site to the east here and we've done some projects in the past to try to help alleviate that, but this was really the best solution."

The $12 million federally funded park is part of the larger Papillion Creek Watershed Project. With nearby development accelerating, the Natural Resources District prioritized completing this project to both protect homes and enhance neighbors' quality of life.

For runners like Clements, the new trail provides a safe alternative to busy streets.

"There isn't really anywhere to run safely, so now that there's a running trail, you know, around a little lake, it's just amazing," Clements said. "This is just a great area to run and just away from everyone, all the cars, all the noise. I wish they had a lot more of these in the area, but this is great."

An official ribbon cutting ceremony takes place at 1 p.m. today at the park.

