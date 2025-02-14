Papio NRD seeks public input to name new reservoirs and recreation areas

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — You at home have a chance to be a part of naming the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources Distirct's new reservoirs and recreation areas.

In Sarpy County and northwest Omaha, four new flood reduction reservoirs and recreation areas are currently or will be under construction soon.

The locations are as follows:

· Marlin Petermann Recreation Area (currently referred to as WP-1) under construction near 180th and Fort Street in Omaha.

· Mad Bear Recreation Area (currently referred to as WP-2) under construction near 168th and Giles Road in Gretna.

· Pîtarîsâru’ Recreation Area (currently referred to as WP-4) under construction near 204th and Schram Road in Gretna.

· Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte Recreation Area (currently referred to as DS-19) to be located near 192nd and Giles Road in Gretna.

The projects will feature lakes and amenities including trails, fishing access, and picnic areas.

Papio NRD board member and vice-chair person Larry Bradley said this is an opportunity for neighbors to get involved in something beautiful.

"It's exciting, and we'd like to see this come to fruition," said Bradley.

"It's not just to protect the citizens from potential flooding events, but it also brings up your good recreational opportunities."

The reservoirs and recreation areas are estimated to be all completed in the next several years.

If you're interested in sending in a name, you can write a letter to Papio NRD at 8901 S. 154th Street, Omaha, NE 68138, or send an email to papadmin@papionrg.org. by March 13.

