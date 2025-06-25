Sarpy County Sheriff's Office to open precinct in Gretna

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) – The new precinct will be a first for the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. Deputies patrolling west of 120th Street will be will be based out of the precinct.

Deputies patrolling west of 120th Street will be stationed in the building.

The three year lease starts July 1.

“It just gives good public safety aspect because it gives good face-to-face contact with the city of Gretna and our law enforcement," Sarpy County Commissioner and former Gretna Mayor Jim Warren said.

The building may be small, but it’s going to make a difference for the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and Gretna neighbors.

Soon, it will become the first precinct for Sarpy County Sheriffs, serving as a new physical office where residents can go to file reports or speak to deputies, especially since the city does not have its own police department.

During a recent board meeting, Sarpy County Commissioners approved a three-year lease for the new office.

“It just gives good public safety aspect because it gives good face-to-face contact with the city of Gretna and our law enforcement," Sarpy County Commissioner and former Gretna Mayor Jim Warren said.

The deputies patrolling west of 120th Street will be stationed at the new office. As the county continues to grow, Sarpy County Sheriff Greg London said that they are always looking to improve efficiency and visibility for the neighbors, and the new precinct is one way to achieve that.

“The community members will see us more often, and it will give us an opportunity to connect with the citizens of Gretna. That is another thing we pride ourselves on – our relationships, and having a precinct out here adds to our connection with the community,"London said.

According to London, while there is still a lot of work to be done regarding staffing and hours of operation for the precinct, he hopes to see it finished by the end of this summer.

The three-year lease for the new precinct starts on July 1.

