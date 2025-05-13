Schramm State Park prepares for grand opening of Treehouse Classroom, Interactive Stream

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) – Schramm State Park is opening it's new Treehouse Classroom and Interactive Stream during Free Park Entry day on Saturday, May 17.



The new treehouse will have books and interactive activities.

The newly redone Interactive Stream will also reopen.

The grand opening for both of the new features is Saturday, May 17.

Schramm State Park is preparing for the grand opening of the Treehouse Classroom and Interactive Stream this weekend.

The new Treehouse Classroom at the park is full of interactive activities where visitors can learn more about nature and the things around them, as well as books and natural materials.

The opening on the classroom will also include the newly redone interactive stream with allows visitors to explore the wildlife within ponds.

The tree house and stream will be a great place to escape the heat this summer yet still be surrounded by nature, according to Jennifer Ruyle, outdoor education specialist at Schramm State Park.

"If hiking all day isn't your thing then this is a great place to just stop in and enjoy the serenity within our park,” she said.

The park also renovated its trout pond which will be connected to the interactive stream.

The tree house classroom will be open Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays this summer.

The grand opening for the interactive stream and tree house classroom will be this Saturday, May 17 during free park entry day.