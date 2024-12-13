Several parents plead with Gretna School Board to address bullying in school district

GRETNA, Neb. — Dozens of people filled the room at Gretna's school board meeting, Monday. Frustrated and wanting answers, parent after parent told board members there’s a bullying problem at Gretna Public Schools (GPS).

"There's so many kids here who are so bullied," said one parent.

"I'm here to ask each and every one of you to talk to your principals, talk to your vice principals, talk to your counselors, make sure this doesn't happen," said another parent.

"I've endured frequent racist comments and have been called racist names," said one student.

"Nothing is being done. Something needs to be done and you guys need to listen and not just hear," said parent Laura Adoukonou.

Adoukonou, said her third grade son Imari has been repeatedly bullied by another classmate. They say he was kneed in the groin twice and had a racial slur directed at him.

Adoukonou said she's talked to the principal, superintendent, and now the school board. She just wants something done.

"We don't feel like the school has done much to protect our son and advocate for him," she said.

KMTV looked at Gretna school's policies around bullying. The handbook said discipline can include short or long-term suspensions or even expulsions. The director of student services told us it's rare to have an elementary student change classrooms. Instead, the district uses a separation plan, where students are given designated zones to keep their paths from crossing.

Gretna does keep records of bullying reports. Their statistics show 15 confirmed entries in 2021–22, 32 the next year, 41 last year, and so far, 13 this school year. It is worth noting that multiple students may be involved in one incident resulting in several behavior entries.

Adoukonou's son is home for now.

"He wants to go to school, every day. Mommy, Daddy, can I go to school today," said Adoukonou.

GPS said it cannot comment any any particular incident due to privacy reasons.