Several truck drivers forced to stop travel due to road conditions

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — The area near Highway 370 and Interstate 80 is a major corridor for truck drivers traveling in and out of the state. Truck drivers neighborhood reporter John Brown talked to said conditions on the road are miserable, some even had to stay the night in Gretna to avoid the bad weather.

Like many truck drivers, Tim Nukala attempted to drive his way through Nebraska early Wednesday morning and afternoon. The journey, too treacherous, even for this long-time driver.

"It was pretty scary. I've been driving 23-25 years and that was the first time I thought I was going to roll over," said Nukala.

Nukala is delivering furniture out west in York but only got as far as Gretna because parts of I-80 were closed.

"It's horrible. You get plows out, but you can only do so much," he said.

Other truckers, like James White, chose to spend the night in Gretna. White is driving from Georgia to Denver and said he didn't want to risk it.

"When you own your own truck and you pull your own trailer, you don't get out in 50 mile per hour winds and snow. It's not a good combination," said White.

Doug Whaley is only four miles away from his destination in Omaha. He hauled bathtubs in his truck from Indiana, but he said since it's such a fragile load, he decided to stay the night.

"The interstate is just a mess," said Whaley.

These truck drivers are hoping for warmer weather soon, especially for the first days of spring.

"At home, we got flowers blooming and we done mowed the grass. Out here, I don't think anyone is mowing the grass," said White.