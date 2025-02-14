'You just got to protect the flowers': Drivers deliver Valentine's Day flowers in frigid conditions

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) –Reporter Greta Goede rode along with a driver from Town and Country Floral in Gretna who had to brave the cold and protect the flowers from the elements during deliveries.



It was a cold and Windy Valentine's Day

Brian Weils with Town and COuntry Floral in Gretna braved the cold to deliver flowers

“The wind was playing up, but you just got to protect the flowers," Weils said.

It was cold, windy valentine's day but it’s also one of the busiest days for flower shops.

It was a busy morning inside Town and Country Floral, making flower arrangements, and preparing to send them into the frigid outdoors.

"There’s a little more preparation that goes into it having to cover the flowers, they don't like the cold temperatures,” Driver Brian Weil said.

Weil works at StratCom but helps run deliveries on busy days like Valentine’s Day.

With the flowers safely wrapped, he braved the wind and freezing rain to deliver the arrangements safely.

"The wind was playing up, but you just got to protect the flowers and cradle them until they can get inside," he said.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” he said handing off the flowers.

