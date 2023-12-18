Holiday campaign focused on stopping impaired drivers

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska State Troopers are closing out 2023 with a campaign focused on keeping impaired drivers off the roadways. Troopers arrested seven impaired drivers during the first weekend of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

The campaign began on Friday and runs through January 1. During the first weekend of the campaign, Nebraska State Troopers removed seven impaired drivers from the road, cited 26 drivers for speeding at over 90 miles per hour, and performed 61 motorist assists. So far in 2023, troopers have made 1,134 arrests for driving under the influence.

Law enforcement agencies across the nation are participating in the campaign. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is a national mobilization coordinated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) . Nebraska's campaign is paid for in part by grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.