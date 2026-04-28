Omaha streetcar construction advances as crews lock the very first rails into place at 10th and Capitol

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Construction on the Omaha streetcar is advancing, with crews pouring cement and locking the first rails into place at 10th and Capitol Avenue.

Capitol Ave. is currently closed between 10th and 8th streets. However, a temporary pedestrian bridge has been installed at 10th and Capitol to help people navigate the area more easily.

This addition comes as tens of thousands of people from around the world travel to Omaha this weekend for the Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting.

In Midtown, crews spent Tuesday morning moving stoplights back into place to reopen the intersection at Farnam and Turner Boulevard.

The Farnam Bridge remains closed but is scheduled to open this fall. Additionally, 28th Street is expected to open later this week between Harney and Douglas.

