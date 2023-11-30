Bellevue, family and friends and Law enforcement community say final farewell to Chris Abbott.

Funeral service for Ofc. Chris Abbott

Friends, family and law enforcement remembered Abbott at the Bellevue Christian Center

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It was an emotional service inside the Bellevue Christian Center Tuesday morning. Family, friends and law enforcement agencies from across the region attended officer Chris Abbott's funeral service.

Stories were shared about his generosity, selflessness and passion for helping the community.

Abbott's impact was felt beyond where he served, following the service was a procession to Glenwood which passed by West Elementary School, where students took time to honor him. Abbott’s wife was a teacher at the school for over two decades.

His son Gavin reminded everyone that while Abbott may be gone, his impact will forever be felt.

"No matter what..you’ll still be watching over my friends and family protecting us wherever we go," Gavin Abbott said.

Officer Abbott leaves behind a wife and two kids.

