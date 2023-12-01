Cardinal Commons development addresses critical need for housing in Bellevue

Bellevue city officials gather for groundbreaking ceremony for new housing development

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Having a place to call home is something we all need no matter how old we are or how much money we make. In Bellevue, an effort to address the need for affordable housing got underway Thursday.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Cardinal Commons, a new living development for those over age 55 was held just off Kasper Road northeast of Bellevue West High School.

Once it’s finished, the first phase will contain 18 duplexes or 36 units. Each with two bedrooms and one bathroom. All but six units are targeted to those making below the Area Median Income, (AMI) around $48,000/yr for two adults.

Carolyn Pospisil with the Bellevue Housing Authority said right now, living options for adults aged 55 and over are extremely limited in Bellevue.

“People that were in larger homes that wanted to downsize didn’t have that option because there was no where for them to go,” She said. “They stay doubled up in homes, in larger homes that they don’t need the space for anymore longer than they need to, or longer than they planned. Having that option to go somewhere else will be great for them.”

The development is also built in direct response to the floods of 2019 which damaged over 200 homes in Bellevue.

A second phase of the project will include an additional 13 duplexes and 26 units. The Cardinal Commons development is set to be fully complete in 2026.