Close friends remember Chris Abbott for who he was outside of his occupation

Close friends of Chris Abbott remember who he was outside the badge.

Chris Abbott’s close friends describe him as honest, selfless and genuine. qualities that went beyond his occupation in Bellevue.

Just across the Missouri River, his friends gathered in Glenwood, Iowa remembering his impact there on youth sports.

Abbott was on the Glenwood baseball softball board, and helped start up a flex football program. He was also a member of the Glenwood Eagles, a non profit that supports youth programs.

Its clear he did a lot for the community, and it didn’t have to come with a title, it was just who he was.

"As a friend he was always that guy that would help you out, drop whatever he had to help you out that’s pretty remarkable," Thad Nanfito, Abbott's close friend.

Shawn Koehler, the president of the baseball softball club remembers a time, he lost control of his truck and skid loader while parked on a slope.

"He dead-sprinted my truck, jumped in it while it was rolling down the hill and prevented the truck and trailer from going in the ditch and probably if not killing me severely injuring me."

There were also much happier times,

there was always, hey you’re coming over to my house tonight and i don’t think he ever cleared it with his wife," Jeff Johnson, Abbott's close friend said.

He was never afraid to be the butt of a joke, memories and so much more are what his friends are left with, and will now cherish.

"Guys like Chris Abbott, they go a long ways in making our communities a better place." Koehler said.

Bellevue police shared on social media that a public visitation will be held Monday the 27th from 5 to 8 pm, his funeral will be held Tuesday at 10:30 am both at Bellevue Christian Center.

