Incident at Offut Air Force Base triggers lockdown, shots fired

Offut Air Force Base STRATCOM gate

According to a tweet from Offut AFB, shots were fired as an unauthorized vehicle was leaving the scene.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We’re following up on a shooting at Offut Air Force Base.

Offut Air Force Base shared in a tweet that at around 10p.m. Thursday night and unauthorized vehicle attempted to enter the STRATCOM gate.

Security forces responded to the situation by enabling of barrier system, forcing that vehicle to turn around. Shots were fired by security forces as the vehicle was leaving.

The incident, caused the entire base to be placed on lockdown.

The tweet also says Bellevue police and the Sarpy County sheriff's office assisted in this incident. Both departments shared their involvement was very minimal.

We’re still working to find exactly why those shots were fired who they were fired upon. What’s the extent of their injuries.

