'It's what drives our business' Weekend Holiday Marts provide the greatest gift for vendors

Holiday marts (craft fairs) held in Omaha and Council Bluffs

We found about 20 vendors each in Omaha and Council Bluffs selling merchandise Saturday all hoping to capitalize on the holiday shopping season.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From the perfect snapshot, to the perfect ring, or knick knack or whatever floats your boat this holiday season, more people are finding them at Craft Fairs.

Vendors like photographer Brianna Parsons said it’s where the small business community shines

“I try and do a couple a least a month just to keep my name out there and just be involved in my community,” She said. “[I] also support the other local businesses that are here.”

From Omaha to Council Bluffs, makers are putting their best material forward providing a potential gift for someone while getting the gift of support at the same time.

“People need stuff, they need special things for all their special people,” Emily Globe, organizing vendor, Harvester Artist Lofts said. “It’s the perfect market for us to get all those things out there that we make and we love to do.”

Globe organized a holiday craft fair at the Harvester Loft Apartments in Council Bluffs and said it brings in income to keep vendors in business.

Paul Bailey, a vendor selling sensitive skin care products said opportunities like this aren’t taken for granted by vendors.

“We need them.” He said. “It's what drives our business. We do not have a retail location that is ours so these markets are what keeps us going.”

The ability to not only sell their creations but also build relations with their customers is their greatest gift.

“We are very welcomed in Omaha and I think it's a place where we can flourish and prosper with our businesses,” Hanif Sufizada, silversmith vendor said.

About 20 vendors were at each holiday mart, this was the first one held at the Harvest Artist Lofts post pandemic.