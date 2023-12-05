Kids show their creativity in snowplow naming contest

3rd graders explore newly named NDOT plowtrucks

Three Blumfield Elementary School students submitted the two winning names

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This winter a few snowplows you’ll see coming down the street might have a creative new name.

“Scoopy Doo” and Frostisaurus Rex” are the newly named snowplows ready for whatever winter brings.

“Kids get so excited when they see the names on the plows,” Jim Laughin, Nebraska Department of Transportation said.

Each year, NDOT holds a statewide naming contest for snow plows and this year, three Blumfield Elementary School kids came up with the perfect names for two NDOT snow plows in the Omaha metro’s district.

Javier Jimenez-Gutierrez said he turned to prehistoric inspiration

“I know snow plows are tough and dinosaurs are tough and so I thought that was a good name,” He said.

Fellow third graders Nathaly Monzon and Liawe Lewa were the two behind “Scoopy Doo”.

This is the third year NDOT has held the contest for third graders, Laughlin said it’s a great way to connect with the community. Kids naturally want to know everything about the big rigs.

Laughlin hopes this not only leaves a good impression on the kids but their parents too, and the rest of us that will have to drive on snow covered roads this season.

Kids will be able to track the snowplow they named via NDOT’s website when they’re put into action following winter storms.