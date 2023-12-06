Aztec dancers perform all nine days before Our Lady of Guadalupe feast

Aztec dancers will perform for nine days in a row at Assumption Guadalupe Chruch.

Group coordinator says some can't recite prayers, so they dance.

Video shows the Aztec dancers with vibrant attire.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Aztec dancers are performing for nine days in a row at this church: Assumption Guadalupe.

The dancers will be at the church every night through Dec. 12.

Aztec dancing is a tradition during the holidays and is performed for the nine days leading up to the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe on the 12th.

The coordinator for the dance group and non-profit, Raices de Mexico, says dancing is a way to express gratitude.

If one cannot recite a prayer, they use their feet and dance.

The ceremony will be at 6:30 each night through the 12th of December.