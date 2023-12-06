In Omaha, 150 people receive home cooked meals in effort to relieve food insecurity

Chefs cook meals to help food insecurity.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Chefs are getting ready to cook 150 meals out of the 5 million meal effort to relieve hunger this holiday season.

The Stephen’s Center is one of the six shelters where people will get a home cooked meal.

Now in its 17th year, shine the light on hunger has set a new goal to provide the equivalent of five million meals.

The project is a citywide effort to help food insecurity.

The Food Bank for the Heartland will serve 600,000 meals this year, the most in its history.

The need is great, but so is the response from people like Conagra staff member Jill Konkel.

“We see the community is even stronger than it has ever been in the last 17 years because there is a growing need and people are coming out to help with that need and help their fellow neighbor," she says.

Chefs from Conagra, one of the leading sponsors of the effort, spent the day cooking meals at the Stephen Center at 27th Street and Q.

Volunteers appreciated the opportunity to give back.

Chef Josh Hobbs says, “This event gives us hopefully the chance to do that for some people at least one night of their year.

Konkel adds, “It lifts your mood and makes you feel seen, makes you feel appreciated, makes you feel special.”

Shine a Light on Hunger is part of the Omaha Holiday Lights Festival and runs through December 31st. To make a food donation visit the Omaha Bakers stores.