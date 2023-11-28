IT'S TAMALE SEASON: Traditional dish brings metro foodies to South Omaha

Tamales are kneaded dough, often packed with meat and rolled in corn husk.

The dish is associated with celebrating culture and hard labor.

An employee says stores are selling up to 600 tamales daily during the holidays.

Numerous stores in the area sell pre-made hand kneaded tamales.

Stores are predicting a rapid climb with upcoming holidays.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Its a busy time of year for South Omaha

I'm your neighborhood reporter Maria Osnaya in South Omaha where some businesses are making sure they have enough tamales for all their customers.

Store employee Lupita Perez is preparing for tamale season.

"Prepare everything that is meat, dough, and put the good touch and have enough for the people who want to be Tamales," she says.

She's mastered the two-hour long cooking over 10 years.

"It comes from a family tradition of being the tamales but this was where I focused on handling the tamales faster," she added.

Beyond its mouth watering appeal its the dish that represents culture and hard labor.

"It is a dish that is appetizing and special for the holidays."

Perez says making tamales is a passion and is her full time job and big orders are common this time of year. She says "there are orders from 400 to 500 tamales to deliver."

For Perez, the big moment is satisfying customers.

"I like to see that people accept them and like them."

The demand for tamales is so great this time of year that she works at two different places making them.

In south Omaha, Maria Osnaya 3 news now.

