Man arrested after allegedly leaving a trail of blood on cars while trying to break into them

Neighbors in South Omaha woke up to spots of blood in and outside their cars.

A resident I spoke to feels relieved after hearing police arrested the man.

Security video shows the shirtless man walking up and down 27th and I street.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors on this stretch of I street have an update after some bizarre car break-ins earlier this month.

Police have made an arrest after a man allegedly left a trail of blood on multiple cars while trying to break into them in South Omaha.

This is a follow up to an incident that happened on November 16th. Home security cameras captured a shirtless person walking up and down I street checking door handles, and in the process leaving blood on the inside and outside of these cars.

We learned police arrested a 26-year-old man in relation to this crime.

This gave South Omaha resident Ann Castellanos relief.

She says, "I feel better about the situation of course you know knowing that the person that was roaming around our street actually finally got caught."

The report also says nothing was taken from the cars.

Neighbors whose cars had blood on them said they're still worried about what they say is an increase in crime in the area.

