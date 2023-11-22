Neighbors wait for answers after finding blood on their cars

Security footage shows a man walking up the street and breaking into cars, video was from an impacted neighbor

Residents on 27th and I Street say they woke up to blood spots around 4:30 a.m.

Residents have not heard back from police

One resident says the area is in need of more surveillance

People in this South Omaha neighborhood are still worried after waking up and finding blood on their cars last week.

at the corner of 27th and I Street.

A video a neighbor captured on their ring camera last week shows a man walking on I street appearing to check car doors.

The next morning neighbors found blood in and outside of their cars. They say it appears someone went through their belongings.

South Omaha resident Joey Castellanos was shocked.

"Never ever have I ever experienced something like that…there were trails of blood," said Castellanos.

He has lived here for 25 years and says he's frustrated with an increase in crimes like this in the past few years.

"We lock our cars at night, we have cameras on our house, we didn't have to do that before," added Castellanos.

Police were provided with video evidence but neighbors here say they are still waiting to hear back from them.

