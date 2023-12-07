New grant from Google provides greater access to technology for South Omaha non-profit

Google donated more than $150,000 to seven local non-profits and schools.

CEO Albert Varas says the money will inspire kids to pursue tech careers.

Video shows students in the internship program selected for a grant.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new grant from Google will provide greater access to technology for a local non-profit.

The Latino Center of the Midlands is one of the seven selected for a grant.

They were chosen for their new Simebra internship program.

It helps middle school and high school students learn leadership skills while getting hands-on experience.

CEO of the center, Albert Varas, says the money will help the kids get more access to software and inspire them to pursue careers in tech.

Varas says, "We're really looking to build the next generation of technologists that are going to be using these technologies for the betterment of their peers."

These grants are from Google's data center. They donated more than 150,000 dollars to local nonprofits and schools.