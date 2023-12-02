Omaha Zoo mourns unexpected death of giraffe Jawara

Zoo community mourns the death of giraffe Jawara after dying unexpectedly.

The 15-year-old male saved the lives of many calfs with plasma donation

The zoo's health team performed a necropsy and await the results

Video shows images of Jawara and others at the Omaha Zoo.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Zoo workers and visitors are mourning the death of giraffe Jawara who died unexpectedly.

The health team at the zoo says they're still looking for the cause of the sudden loss.

A necropsy has been done and the zoo is waiting for those results.

15-year-old Jawara has been at the zoo since 2010. He sired six calves and saved the life of many through his consistent plasma donations.

Zoo staff member Ryan Sears says,“His samples made up a significant portion of the Giraffe Plasma Bank, which has become a critical resource for giraffe receiving veterinary care.”

One of which being his youngest calf, hope, who was able to survive despite the complications from birth.

Staff at the zoo say they're saddened and hope to find out why Jawara died. They say the giraffe is imporant at the zoo.

One health leader says, “Jawara was an excellent ambassador for his species and to the millions of guests who visited him during his time at our Zoo. His loss will be felt much farther than here at home.”