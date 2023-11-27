Police believe shots fired call at Omaha South High School was likely a hoax

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — It was just after 2PM Omaha police received a shots fired call at Omaha South High school, the caller claimed a student had been shot and that the shooter was already on another floor of the school.

OPD says the resource officer at the school responded immediately to the location where the caller had said the student was shot but found no suspect, no victim and no evidence a shooting occurred.

A short while later officers from a number of different departments, including OPD, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, and the State Patrol responded to the building and began a methodical room by room search. Those searches also came up empty, leading officers to believe this call was not legitimate.

"We are very glad and relived that we showed up and there was nobody hurt and nobody injured and that it was a hoax. But again we are glad we showed up and its safe and students are able to go home to their families and staff are able to go home to their families as well,” said Lt. Neal Bonacci with the Omaha Police Department.

We had a chance to speak with some students who were in class when the call came in, all that we spoke to told us they feared the worst but were relieved to hear it was a false alarm.

OPD said that even though this shots fired call was a hoax it still gave officers valuable real world experience that they hope will help them respond better to similar calls in the future.