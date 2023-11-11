South Omaha Mural Project installs newest mural

South Omaha Mural Project's newest mural "Aztec Culture"

Artist Sedra D discusses the mural

Located near Nena's Zamora Market on 24th and N

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You can now see the South Omaha Mural Project's 16th wall they've decorated.

I’m your South Omaha News Reporter Maria Osnaya 3 News Now.

The new piece is called "Aztec Culture."

Artist Sedra D says it’s an image of tlāloc, a pan-meso-American god.

"This mural is about abundance, fertility, prosperity, and energy of the rain."

To learn more, check out the mural project website.

But to visit this Aztec cultural piece, you can find it right next to Nena's Zamora Market on 24th and N. I’m your Neighborhood Reporter Maria Osnaya with 3 News Now.

