Veteran recognized with 3 medals at MCC Veterans Day Celebration

The Veteran's Center at the college puts on the event. The celebration featured Veteran Stephenie Conley and Omaha South High School JROTC.



Stephenie Conley received the Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal while serving her country during Operation Desert Storm.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Ahead of Veterans Day — Metropolitan Community College held a celebration to honor veterans.

The keynote speaker was Stephenie Conley. She's a decorated veteran who served in the Air Force.

Conley received the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Air Force Good Conduct Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal while serving during Operation Desert Storm.

"Being in the military it allows you to think, it allows you to mature. It allows you to think about life. It takes you places you never thought you would go before. You become family with the people that you work with, and all of that helps you in the next step in your life, whatever that may be."

There was also a posting of the colors by the Omaha South High School JROTC with a reception following the program. The event was free and open to the public.

