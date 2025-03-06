Check out the fish frys happening in your neighborhood

Fish Frys during Lent are a time-honored tradition in Omaha and its surrounding communities. Newcomers are often surprised by the zeal with which we approach these annual neighborhood gatherings.
We've started a list of local fish frys and would love to add more to it. Please send us an email with details on neighborhood fish frys we should know about: news@3newsnow.com
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
March 7 - April 11
3304 4th Ave, Council Bluffs, IA
Dine-in & Take-out ($15 adults / $7 kids 10 and under)
4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Call for carryout: 712.323.0014
Croatian Cultural Society of Omaha
March 7 - April 18
8711 S 36th St, Bellevue, NE
Dine-in & Take-out ($13)
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Call for carryout: 402.733.1018
Glenwood Knights of Columbus
March 7- April 11
24116 Marian Ave, Glenwood, IA (Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church)
Dine-in (Adults $13/ Kids $4)
Doors open at 5 p.m.
Gretna American Legion Post 216
March 7 - April 18
11690 S. 216TH St, Gretna, NE
(All you can eat)
5 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Adults $15 / Vets $12 / Kids 2-12 $8)
Holy Ghost
March 7 – April 11
5223 Q. St, Omaha, NE
4 p.m. - 8 p.m
Holy Name
Feb. 28 - April 11
2909 Fontenelle Blvd, Omaha, NE
Dine-in (Adults $15/ Seniors $12/ Kids 6 & under $7)
4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mary Our Queen
March 7- April 11
3405 s. 118TH St, Omaha, NE
Dine-in & Drive-Thru available (Adults $15/ Seniors $13/ Kids 6-12 $10/ Kids under 5 are free)
5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes-St. Adalbert
March 7, March 21, April 4
2110 S. 32nd Ave, Omaha, NE
5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Papillion American Legion/ Moran’s Grill
March 7 – April 18
230 W Lincoln Street, Papillion, NE
St. Columbkille
200 E 6th St, Papillion, Nebraska
March 7- April 11
Dine- in or Drive-thru (Free Will Offering)
Starts at 5 p.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
March 7, March 21, April 4
5419 N 114th St, Omaha, NE
5 p.m - 7:30 p.m
St. Francis Borgia
March 7 – April 11
2005 Davis Drive, Blair, NE
Dine-in and Carry Out
5 PM to 8 PM
Adult Meal $15, Senior Meal $13, Children's Meal $7
St Gerald Knights of Columbus 9518
March 7 – April 11
9602 Q St Ralston NE 68128
4pm-7pm
Dine-in and Drive thru
St. James
March 14, March 28, April 11
4720 N 90th St, Omaha, NE
Dine-in & Take-out
5 p.m. - 8 p.m
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
March 7- April 11
215 N. 13th Street Fort Calhoun, NE
5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Dine-in and Carry-out. Call 402-432-2189 for Carry-out
St. John the Baptist School, Plattsmouth
March 7 – April 11
500 S. 18th St, Plattsmouth, NE
4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church
March 7 - April 11
602 Park Ave, Omaha, NE
4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m
St. John Vianney
March 7 - April 11
5801 Oak Hills Dr. Omaha, NE 68137
4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Dine-in or drive-thru (Adults $ 14/ Kids $7)
St. Matthew Catholic Church
March 7 – April 11
12330 S 36th St, Bellevue, NE (Held at the school)
5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
St. Patrick's, Council Bluffs
March 7 - April 4
4 Valley View Dr. Council Bluffs, IA
Dine-in and Carryout available
4:30 p.m - 7 p.m.
St. Patrick’s, Elkhorn
March 7- April 11
20500 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Dine-in and Drive-thru (Adults $15/ Kids 4-12 $8/ Kids 3 and under eat free)
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
St. Stephen the Martyr Knights of Columbus
March 7 - April 11
16701 S Street, Omaha, NE
Dine-in & Take-out
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
St. Vincent de Paul
March 7 - April 11
14330 Eagle Run Drive, Omaha, NE
Dine-in & Take-out (Adults $14 / Seniors $12 / Kids 4-12 $8)
5:30 P.M. - 8:30 P.M.