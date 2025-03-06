Check out the fish frys happening in your neighborhood

Fish Frys during Lent are a time-honored tradition in Omaha and its surrounding communities. Newcomers are often surprised by the zeal with which we approach these annual neighborhood gatherings.

We've started a list of local fish frys and would love to add more to it. Please send us an email with details on neighborhood fish frys we should know about: news@3newsnow.com

Corpus Christi Catholic Church

March 7 - April 11

3304 4th Ave, Council Bluffs, IA

Dine-in & Take-out ($15 adults / $7 kids 10 and under)

4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Call for carryout: 712.323.0014



Croatian Cultural Society of Omaha

March 7 - April 18

8711 S 36th St, Bellevue, NE

Dine-in & Take-out ($13)

4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Call for carryout: 402.733.1018

Glenwood Knights of Columbus

March 7- April 11

24116 Marian Ave, Glenwood, IA (Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church)

Dine-in (Adults $13/ Kids $4)

Doors open at 5 p.m.



Gretna American Legion Post 216

March 7 - April 18

11690 S. 216TH St, Gretna, NE

(All you can eat)

5 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Adults $15 / Vets $12 / Kids 2-12 $8)



Holy Ghost

March 7 – April 11

5223 Q. St, Omaha, NE

4 p.m. - 8 p.m



Holy Name

Feb. 28 - April 11

2909 Fontenelle Blvd, Omaha, NE

Dine-in (Adults $15/ Seniors $12/ Kids 6 & under $7)

4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mary Our Queen

March 7- April 11

3405 s. 118TH St, Omaha, NE

Dine-in & Drive-Thru available (Adults $15/ Seniors $13/ Kids 6-12 $10/ Kids under 5 are free)

5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Our Lady of Lourdes-St. Adalbert

March 7, March 21, April 4

2110 S. 32nd Ave, Omaha, NE

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Papillion American Legion/ Moran’s Grill

March 7 – April 18

230 W Lincoln Street, Papillion, NE



St. Columbkille

200 E 6th St, Papillion, Nebraska

March 7- April 11

Dine- in or Drive-thru (Free Will Offering)

Starts at 5 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

March 7, March 21, April 4

5419 N 114th St, Omaha, NE

5 p.m - 7:30 p.m



St. Francis Borgia

March 7 – April 11

2005 Davis Drive, Blair, NE

Dine-in and Carry Out

5 PM to 8 PM

Adult Meal $15, Senior Meal $13, Children's Meal $7



St Gerald Knights of Columbus 9518

March 7 – April 11

9602 Q St Ralston NE 68128

4pm-7pm

Dine-in and Drive thru

St. James

March 14, March 28, April 11

4720 N 90th St, Omaha, NE

Dine-in & Take-out

5 p.m. - 8 p.m

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church

March 7- April 11

215 N. 13th Street Fort Calhoun, NE

5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Dine-in and Carry-out. Call 402-432-2189 for Carry-out



St. John the Baptist School, Plattsmouth

March 7 – April 11

500 S. 18th St, Plattsmouth, NE

4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church

March 7 - April 11

602 Park Ave, Omaha, NE

4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m



St. John Vianney

March 7 - April 11

5801 Oak Hills Dr. Omaha, NE 68137

4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dine-in or drive-thru (Adults $ 14/ Kids $7)

St. Matthew Catholic Church

March 7 – April 11

12330 S 36th St, Bellevue, NE (Held at the school)

5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

St. Patrick's, Council Bluffs

March 7 - April 4

4 Valley View Dr. Council Bluffs, IA

Dine-in and Carryout available

4:30 p.m - 7 p.m.

St. Patrick’s, Elkhorn

March 7- April 11

20500 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE

Dine-in and Drive-thru (Adults $15/ Kids 4-12 $8/ Kids 3 and under eat free)

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

St. Stephen the Martyr Knights of Columbus

March 7 - April 11

16701 S Street, Omaha, NE

Dine-in & Take-out

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

St. Vincent de Paul

March 7 - April 11

14330 Eagle Run Drive, Omaha, NE

Dine-in & Take-out (Adults $14 / Seniors $12 / Kids 4-12 $8)

5:30 P.M. - 8:30 P.M.



