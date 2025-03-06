Sarpy County Fish Frys

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) – Our neighborhood are full of fish frys but each one does something unique. Reporter Greta Goede visited three fish fry locations to learn what they do differently.

Fish Frys in Sarpy County that do things a little differently:

Bellevue Berry Farm: Live Music

“Its local artist, he plays blue grass, a little country, his own style but he’s fun and he does all the instruments, he’s a one-man band,” Tyson Schaefer, owner of Bellevue Berry Farm Said

The farm offers the usual battered fish as filets, sandwiches, or tacos, along with shrimp.

The fish fry starts at 4:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Christ The King Lutheran Church, Bellevue: Louisiana Style Fish

Christ the king church has a more traditional setting for its fish fry but offers Louisiana Style Fish.

“We started out pretty simple, but we wanted to do something different, so we don’t have beer battered fish, we use a zatarain’s coding and we also do baked fish,” Pastor Bryan Rice said.

This year, some of the proceeds are going to San Andrés food pantry in South Omaha.

The churches fish fry starts at 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Knights of Columbus, Bellevue: Pizza, Soup, Cocktails

The Knights of Columbus and St. Mary’s fish fry offers a wide menu of options like salmon, soups like clam chowders and lobster bisque, and pizza.

The fish fry also has a full bar.

“When you come in we give you nice little menu, you select the items you want, we take it to the kitchen, we prepare it for you and take it to your table, you come in sit down and not have to stand in a big line,” Lynn Trimpey, co-manager for the Knights Event Center said.

The fish fry offers drive through and runs from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

All three fish fry’s run every Friday through lent, including Good Friday.