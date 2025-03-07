St. Michael's in Harlan makes hundreds of fish tacos every week during Lent

I met with three members of the St. Michael’s Knights of Columbus and Father Clement about their fish fry.
They’ll make 250 to 300 fish tacos every week during Lent. In addition to more traditional Midwestern fare. Like a lot of fish frys, the Knights will donate the proceeds to charity.
A few other unique fish frys in southwest Iowa:
- St. Peter’s in Council Bluffs hosts a shrimp boil on March 14 and April 7.
5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
1 Bluff Street, Council Bluffs, IA
- St. Patrick's in Neola offers Orsi's bread and grilled cheese for those who don’t like seafood.
March 7- April 11 | 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
309 Third Street, Neola, IA