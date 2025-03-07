Three neighborhood fish fry's east of 72nd Street

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re looking for a unique fish fry this week reporter Molly Hudson has you covered. We’ll go to Central Omaha, South Omaha and downtown.

St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church – 602 Park Ave.

You won’t find the items on this menu at St. Johns Greek Orthodox Church at any other fish fry.

It’s a fish fry with a Greek twist. Fish entrees with a Greek flare, a wide range of dessert and for the first-year Greek beer.

It’s $14 for adults which includes an entree and sides. $7 for kids which are just smaller portions of the adult meals and $5 for desserts.

St. Pius X – 6905 Blondo Street

Maybe you need a week without fish. St. Pius X has you covered.

For the 23rd year, the men’s club will be offering Pius Pasta Fridays.

They'll start up the 2nd week of lent on March 14th and will be serving 5 meatless sauces and a variety of pastas.

They’ll have mac and cheese and cheese pizza for the kiddos. Plus, salad, bread and drinks.

I'm told they serve 400 to 600 meals each week, and a bonus, the wait is usually no more than 15 minutes, and I hear they like to have some fun.

The Assumption-Guadalupe Parish - 5001 S 23rd St.

And in South Omaha everyone is welcome to the Assumption-Guadalupe fish fry.

For $15 you get either a whole tilapia or a tilapia fillet. That comes with pico de gallo, salad bread, and your choice of rice or fries.

Kids meals are $5 for fish sticks and mac and cheese, fries plus salad and bread.

It’s every Friday during lent at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Hall from 3 to 8 p.m.

There are so many fish fry’s to try be sure to check them out.