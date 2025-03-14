Your guide to enjoying fish frys in west Omaha

Millard American Legion Fish Fry: 13913 S St, Omaha, NE 68137

There are tons of options for fish frys in west Omaha. Neighborhood reporter John Brown will be taking you to three of them.

The Millard American Legion fish fry has everything from pollack, salmon, shrimp, and even the unusual Lenten choice of steak for people who aren't Catholic.

"A lot of people say, well I'm not going to a fish fry because I don't like fish. So, I came up with the idea of, why not serve a steak here," said fish fry organizer Gary Sempek.

Cadets from Millard South High School also help out with preparing the food and taking it to tables. The legion's fish fry runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m., with the last being on Good Friday. Prices for each dish vary.

St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church: 16701 S St, Omaha, NE 68135

Next, we're going to head less than 10 minutes away to St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, where this church has been having fish frys for over 20 years.

"Last week, we went through 1,000 meals that we served over a three-hour period, so we have a pretty good crowd that comes through," said fish fry organizer Hank Hardy.

The church has the usual food offerings like fish, shrimp, and coleslaw that come with a fish fry, but new this year, it's starting a trade school scholarship for students that help out with the fish fry and the church. This fish fry runs every Friday until Apr. 11. Prices vary from 6 to 14 dollars.

St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church: 15353 Pacific St, Omaha, NE 68154

And lastly, it's not a fish fry at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church near 156th and Pacific, it's a Lenten dinner. That's because it does not fry fish, rather, it gets baked.

When you come in for your food, St. Wenceslaus will not charge a set amount for your Lenten dinner. Instead, it asks for whatever you're able to donate.

"This is an opportunity for people to come together as a community during Lent to share their faith, share their friendship, share their fraternity, and enjoy a good Lenten dinner," said Lenten dinner organizer Matt Smith.

Matt Smith said the people make this dinner. Since 1994, he's seen people come from across the state and even out of state to attend the Lenten dinners. St. Wenceslaus's Lenten dinner goes every Friday until Apr. 11 from 5-7:30 p.m.

