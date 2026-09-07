Nebraska Supreme Court upholds medical cannabis laws after 2024 election challenge

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld voter-approved medical cannabis laws Friday morning, rejecting a challenge brought by former state Sen. John Kuehne and Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen.

The two had challenged a pair of voter-approved petitions from the November 2024 general election, but the state's highest court ruled there were enough valid signatures on the petitions to stand.

Roughly 70% of Nebraska voters cast ballots in favor of medical cannabis in 2024. Those initiatives have yet to be enacted by the state.

Dominic Gillen, a Bellevue resident whose family has been fighting for medical cannabis since 2013, said the ruling is a victory — but cautioned that the fight is not over. His family believes cannabis is a potential treatment for his 24-year-old son Will, who has intractable seizures and is nonverbal.

"Oh, absolutely. I would say it's a victory. But I would caution people - not even caution - I would just flat out say this isn't the end, it's not over because the people that are fighting us are continuing to fight," Gillen said. "That pressure still needs to be put on lawmakers and elected officials to do the will of the people."