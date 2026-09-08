Man critically injured in overnight North Omaha shooting, police say

OMAHA, Neb. — A man was critically injured in an overnight shooting at Elks Lodge in North Omaha, according to a news release from police.

Officers were called to the Elks Lodge in the 2400 block of Lake Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday and found a scene, but no victims.

A man arrived at an area hospital not long after the shooting. He was taken to another hospital for treatment of his critical injuries.

Additional circumstances have not been released.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers by calling 402-444-STOP or through the P3 app.