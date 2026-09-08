Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man critically injured in overnight North Omaha shooting, police say

A 53-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting near an Omaha Elks Lodge at 24th and Lake Streets
Man critically injured in shooting near Omaha Elks Lodge
20230715 Omaha Police Motorcycle -LKamrowski-1002.jpg
Posted
and last updated

OMAHA, Neb. — A man was critically injured in an overnight shooting at Elks Lodge in North Omaha, according to a news release from police.

Officers were called to the Elks Lodge in the 2400 block of Lake Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday and found a scene, but no victims.

A man arrived at an area hospital not long after the shooting. He was taken to another hospital for treatment of his critical injuries.

Additional circumstances have not been released.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers by calling 402-444-STOP or through the P3 app.

📱 More News from 3NewsNow.com

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood