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President Donald Trump to headline midterm rally in Sioux City on Thursday

The president will speak at a rally in Sioux City on Thursday, Oct. 22, as part of his push to boost Republican turnout ahead of the midterm elections. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.
President Donald Trump took his midterm campaign blitz to the battleground Georgia on Friday and rallied in a state that's long been the epicenter of his false claims about 2020 election fraud. (Scripps News)
Trump rallies with top Republicans in critical battleground state of Georgia
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SIOUX CITY, Iowa — President Donald Trump is coming to Sioux City, Iowa, for a midterm campaign rally later this week.

Trump will headline the rally on Thursday, Oct. 22. Doors are set to open at 2:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 4:30 p.m. The president is expected to take the stage at 6 p.m.

The Sioux City stop is part of Trump's effort to boost Republican turnout ahead of the midterm elections, with control of Congress at stake.

The Iowa event follows a similar rally Trump held in Highland Heights, Kentucky, where he worked to energize Republican voters and support GOP candidates. During that rally, Trump touted his influence in his second
term and asked supporters to "pretend that I'm on the ballot."

He also repeated a promise that every adult American would receive $5,000 if Republicans win both chambers of Congress — a plan that would likely cost more than $1 trillion and require congressional approval.

WATCH: Trump rallies with top Republicans in critical battleground state of Georgia

Trump rallies with top Republicans in critical battleground state of Georgia

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Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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