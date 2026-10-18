President Donald Trump to headline midterm rally in Sioux City on Thursday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — President Donald Trump is coming to Sioux City, Iowa, for a midterm campaign rally later this week.

Trump will headline the rally on Thursday, Oct. 22. Doors are set to open at 2:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 4:30 p.m. The president is expected to take the stage at 6 p.m.

The Sioux City stop is part of Trump's effort to boost Republican turnout ahead of the midterm elections, with control of Congress at stake.

The Iowa event follows a similar rally Trump held in Highland Heights, Kentucky, where he worked to energize Republican voters and support GOP candidates. During that rally, Trump touted his influence in his second

term and asked supporters to "pretend that I'm on the ballot."

He also repeated a promise that every adult American would receive $5,000 if Republicans win both chambers of Congress — a plan that would likely cost more than $1 trillion and require congressional approval.

WATCH: Trump rallies with top Republicans in critical battleground state of Georgia

Trump rallies with top Republicans in critical battleground state of Georgia

This is a developing story, so check back with 3NewsNow.com for updates. Email the 3 News Now Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.