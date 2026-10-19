Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Spider-Man to the rescue: Underwood grad Carter Smith kicks field goal to win $3 million

BYU freshman Carter Smith nailed the kick in a Spider-Man costume on 'College GameDay,' with $1 million going to charity
Underwood grad kicks field goal to win $3 million on 'College GameDay'
Provided to KMTV
Underwood grad kicks field goal to win $3 million on 'College GameDay'
Posted
and last updated

An Underwood High School graduate kicked a field goal to win a total of $3 million on national TV — and he did it dressed as Spider-Man.

BYU freshman Carter Smith, of Honey Creek, Iowa, won the prize on the "College GameDay" program Saturday.

Smith made the kick in a full Spider-Man costume, then celebrated with an oversized novelty check he received from Pat McAfee.

While $1 million of that will go to charity, there's no word yet on what the southwest Iowan will do with the rest of the money.

Underwood grad kicks field goal to win $3 million on 'College GameDay'

Photos from the day, shared by Smith's mother, Hannah Smith, show the BYU freshman in his Spider-Man suit alongside the giant check —
plus a throwback picture of Carter dressed as Spider-Man as a little kid, proving the costume was years in the making.

📱 More News from 3NewsNow.com

 

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood