Spider-Man to the rescue: Underwood grad Carter Smith kicks field goal to win $3 million

An Underwood High School graduate kicked a field goal to win a total of $3 million on national TV — and he did it dressed as Spider-Man.

BYU freshman Carter Smith, of Honey Creek, Iowa, won the prize on the "College GameDay" program Saturday.

HE JUST NAILED A FIELD GOAL WORTH $3 MILLION 😱🔥



THE BYU CROWD MOBBED HIM AFTER HITTING FOR 3 MILLY 💰 pic.twitter.com/ywW4PydsGb — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 17, 2026

Smith made the kick in a full Spider-Man costume, then celebrated with an oversized novelty check he received from Pat McAfee.

While $1 million of that will go to charity, there's no word yet on what the southwest Iowan will do with the rest of the money.

Provided to KMTV

Photos from the day, shared by Smith's mother, Hannah Smith, show the BYU freshman in his Spider-Man suit alongside the giant check —

plus a throwback picture of Carter dressed as Spider-Man as a little kid, proving the costume was years in the making.

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