Vance announces $1.34B fertilizer investment during Nebraska visit

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Vice President JD Vance visited North Platte, Nebraska on Thursday where he announced a $1.34 billion investment in fertilizer manufacturing in the state.

The announcement comes as Nebraska farmers face rising fertilizer costs, which are roughly 20% higher than last year.

The investment is aimed at expanding domestic fertilizer production, a priority for the Trump administration as farmers grapple with increasing agricultural expenses.

Fertilizer is a major expense for agricultural producers, and rising prices can put additional financial pressure on farming operations.

The announcement signals an effort to bring more fertilizer manufacturing to the United States, including Nebraska, where agriculture plays a significant role in the state's economy.

Vance's visit also drew attention for its historical significance, with the vice president described as the first sitting vice president to visit North Platte.

The investment comes as farmers continue to navigate higher production costs, with the potential for expanded domestic fertilizer manufacturing to affect future supply and pricing.

Details about the project's timeline, location and expected number of jobs were not immediately provided.