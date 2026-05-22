1 hospitalized after car crashes into lake at Benson Park

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Officials said that an SUV drove off of Ames, came through the grass at Benson Park and crashed into the water.

That's when neighbors jumped into action.

Police haven't determined for sure what caused the driver to leave the road.

Desite trying, the neighbor who tried to help wasn't able to get the SUV's door open.

Paramedics could and were performing CPR as they drove the man to Nebraska Medicine.

"The person who had jumped in to help out before our arrival had tried to get the one passenger out. and was unsuccessful. It was a very brave thing for that citizen to do," OFD Battalion Chief Chad Kinney said.

The SUV on its way into the lake damaged this fence and sheered off a light pole.